April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BATISTA JUDGE ON EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGES

(on.ft.com/1Fh3CiJ)

BLACKROCK CHIEF WARNS ON STRONG DOLLAR

(on.ft.com/1Fh3LCy)

VIRTU SEEKS $2.6 BLN VALUATION FROM LISTING

(on.ft.com/1Fh4dkk)

APP GROUPS RACE FOR A BITE AT APPLE WATCH

(on.ft.com/1Fh4nIk)

Overview

Prosecutors in Brazil filed charges against Flávio Roberto de Souza, the judge who was presiding over the insider trading trial involving businessman Eike Batista, for making false statements and embezzling money recovered from a Spanish drug trafficker.

Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset management firm BlackRock Inc. has expressed concerns over the rising dollar, warning that it might undermine business confidence in the U.S. and may send the economy into a slowdown.

Virtu Financial, a U.S. based electronic market maker, filed with regulators on Monday to list itself on the Nasdaq and offer 16.5 million shares at $17-$19 a share. Virtu seeks to raise up to $361 million from the listing.

iPhone-maker Apple Inc has invited select groups of app developers to its Sunnyvale, California-based labs to help them prepare their apps for the forthcoming Apple Watch. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)