Headlines
FIAT CHRYSLER FACES HEARING OVER RECALLS
ENDO TO BUY PAR IN $8 BLN DEAL
SANTS TO REVIEW UK BANK COMPETITIVENESS
DEUTSCHE BANK FIRES 'BREXIT' WARNING SHOT
Overview
Fiat Chrysler is set to face an inquiry by U.S.
regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over
the successful completion of more than 10 million recalled cars
in the U.S.
Pharma company Endo International plc will buy
U.S.-based drugmaker Par pharmaceutical holdings from
private-equity firm TPG Capital for $8.05 billion in a
cash and share deal.
Former head of UK's financial regulator, Sir Hector Sants
has been chosen on behalf of the industry to review the
competitiveness of British banks. Sants will lead a team to know
if British banks have lost their edge and competitiveness.
German lender Deutsche Bank AG is contemplating
whether to move a significant portion of its UK operations to
Germany, in case the UK leaves EU. Deutsche Bank employs more
than 9000 people in the UK.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)