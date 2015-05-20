May 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ALTICE IN TALKS TO ENTER U.S. CABLE MARKET
BUSINESS URGED TO SPEAK UP FOR EU
UK 'NON-DOMS' TO STEP UP TAX PLANS
HSBC TO CHARGE FOR HOLDING DEPOSITS
Overview
French telecommunications group Altice SA is in
talks to buy U.S.-based cable operator Suddenlink Communications
for more than $6.6 billion, people familiar with the matter
said.
Confederation of British Industries' outgoing chairman, Sir
Mike Rake, has said that British businesses must speak up for a
reformed European Union, as a referendum on whether UK remains a
part of the 28-nation bloc gathers steam.
Some of the UK's wealthy non-domiciles are being advised to
transfer their wealth offshore in case tax rules, which offer
privileges to those who declare their permanent home elsewhere,
are tightened.
HSBC Holdings plc has written to other banks,
warning that it will charge them for deposits in euros, Swiss
francs, Danish krone and Swedish krona - all currencies with
negative interest rates - at its UK, Germany and Hong Kong
operations from this year.
