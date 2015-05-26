May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

P&G GETS SKIN IN 3D BIOPRINTING GAME

SHELL READY TO SEIZE CHANCE IN ARCTIC

BOSTON-BASED HEALTHCARE CO SEEKS LONDON IPO

CAMERON EXPANDS RIGHT TO BUY SCHEME

Overview

World's largest consumer goods company Procter & Gamble has become the first company in the world to explore 3D bioprinting, a technique that can make it possible to print living human tissues. This innovation could have several applications for P&G, including testing its products for toxicity and efficacy.

Having secured the necessary approvals from U.S. authorities, Royal Dutch Shell PLC may start drilling two wells in the Chukchi Sea of Alaska by late July. The success of this project will determine the future of oil exploration and drilling in Alaska.

PureTech Health, a Boston-based healthcare science and technology R&D company, is seeking to raise $160 million in an initial public offering of its shares on the London stock exchange.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will push ahead with his plans for providing discounted homes to more than 1.3 million people via the expanded "Right to Buy" housing bill. The bill may attract controversy since it forces not-for-profit landlords to sell their possessions at a discount. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)