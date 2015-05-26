May 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
P&G GETS SKIN IN 3D BIOPRINTING GAME
(on.ft.com/1EtJHfm)
SHELL READY TO SEIZE CHANCE IN ARCTIC
(on.ft.com/1EtK89A)
BOSTON-BASED HEALTHCARE CO SEEKS LONDON IPO
(on.ft.com/1EtL79v)
CAMERON EXPANDS RIGHT TO BUY SCHEME
(on.ft.com/1EtMWUa)
Overview
World's largest consumer goods company Procter & Gamble
has become the first company in the world to explore 3D
bioprinting, a technique that can make it possible to print
living human tissues. This innovation could have several
applications for P&G, including testing its products for
toxicity and efficacy.
Having secured the necessary approvals from U.S.
authorities, Royal Dutch Shell PLC may start drilling
two wells in the Chukchi Sea of Alaska by late July. The success
of this project will determine the future of oil exploration and
drilling in Alaska.
PureTech Health, a Boston-based healthcare science and
technology R&D company, is seeking to raise $160 million in an
initial public offering of its shares on the London stock
exchange.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will push ahead with
his plans for providing discounted homes to more than 1.3
million people via the expanded "Right to Buy" housing bill. The
bill may attract controversy since it forces not-for-profit
landlords to sell their possessions at a discount.
