Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BLATTER QUITS AS HEAD OF FIFA
MPS' PAY TO RISE 10 PERCENT DESPITE CAMERON PLEDGE
SEVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN TALKS TO SELL TO CAYZER FAMILY
ASTRAZENECA CHIEF WARNS UK 'FALLING BEHIND' IN CANCER CARE
Overview
Sepp Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday just four days after being re-elected to a fifth term.
Independent body IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority) is set to increase MP's salaries by 10 percent to 74,000 stg despite Prime Minister David Cameron's commitment to freeze ministers' salaries.
Wealth manager Seven Investment Management is in talks about a possible sale to Cayzer Family Investment trust. A deal is expected to value Seven Investment at about 100 million stg.
The chief executive of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, said the UK is "falling behind" in cancer care and also said the government was failing to "connect the dots" between the country's strong science base and its health system. Company's ovarian cancer drug, Olaparib, developed by British scientists, was deemed too expensive for use in the National Health Service.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.