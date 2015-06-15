June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GOLDMAN JOINS ONLINE LENDERS' CLUB

SCOTS NATIONALISTS SEEK GREATER POWERS OVER TAX, JOBS

JLR AT WORK ON DRIVERLESS OFF-ROADER

APPLE NEWS SERVICE TO HIRE TEAM OF JOURNALISTS

Overview

Goldman Sachs has joined a growing number of lenders who have gone online to develop a new line of business providing digital banking services, without the traditional costs involved.

The Scots have called for "serious and substantial" discussions over London handing over more powers to Edinburgh, saying that the current draft legislation under discussion in Westminster is inadequate.

Jaguar Land Rover is using all its off-road capabilities to develop a system of sensors that will give its vehicles the capability to move driverless in adverse weather and environments.

Apple Inc., on a posting on its website, has called out looking for experienced journalists to get on board its new service Apple News, that will deliver personalised content to its readers. Apple News will replace its predecessor Apple's Newsstand. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)