June 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
AIG WIN RAISES FANNIE AND FREDDIE STAKES
COTY CLOSES IN ON $12 BLN P&G BEAUTY DEAL
NESTLÉ REDUCES AFRICAN WORKFORCE BY 15 PCT
EU CARMAKERS WARNED CHINA 'CASH COW DYING'
Overview
Former AIG chief Hank Greenberg's victory against
the U.S. government on the terms of the AIG bailout during the
financial crisis may give a new lease of life to the
shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Activist investor
Bill Ackman among others have sued the U.S. government over the
way it treated mortgage companies.
Coty Inc is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire
some of the cosmetics, haircare and fragrance brands from
Procter & Gamble worth $12 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
Nestle's chief executive for African equatorial
region, in an interview to the Financial Times said the company
is cutting 15 percent of its African workforce, spread across 21
countries in the continent, as it overestimated the demand and
growth of its middle class.
European carmakers like BMW and Audi,
who have been depending on China - the world's largest car
market - for their growth, have warned that returns from the
Asian country have been declining in light of a slowing economy,
limits on car ownership in metro cities and competition from
homegrown car brands.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)