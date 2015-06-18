June 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SETBACK FOR UBER OVER DRIVER'S STATUS
(goo.gl/xN62OP)
FITBIT REACHES $4 BLN IPO VALUATION
(goo.gl/CIC2tU)
NADELLA CLEARS OUT SENIOR STAFF AT MICROSOFT
(goo.gl/1N4ysy)
FRENCH BANKS TO LIST ASSET MANAGER AMUNDI
(goo.gl/PQ2MMZ)
Overview
Ride hailing service Uber suffered a setback in its home
state of California, when a judge ruled that a driver signed up
with its service should be deemed a company employee and not a
contractor, in a move that could disrupt the service's entire
business model.
Wearable tech maker Fitbit raised $732 million
selling shares in an IPO that valued the company at $4.1
billion.
In the most significant management shake-up since Satya
Nadella assumed the top job at Microsoft, former Nokia
CEO Stephen Elop, along with a few close associates of Steve
Ballmer and Bill Gates, will leave the company.
French bank Credit Agricole said it and Societe
Generale had decided to sell shares of their Amundi
asset management joint venture in an initial public offering on
the Paris stock exchange by the end of the year.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)