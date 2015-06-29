June 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mick Davis's X2 in talks to buy Rio Tinto coal assets in Australia

* Prosecutors launch Deutsche Libor probe

* Senior Uber executives detained in France

* Osborne warns not to underestimate impact of Grexit

Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources is in "serious" talks to purchase some of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian coal assets.

German prosecutors have launched preliminary inquiries into the roles individuals may have played in connection with Deutsche Bank's participation in the interest rate-rigging scandal.

Uber has confirmed that two of its most senior executives in France have been held in police custody in relation to a complaint filed last year by one of the country's taxi unions.

Chancellor George Osborne has announced help for British pensioners living in Greece and support for exporters that were impacted by the crisis in Greece. Osborne also advised British tourists to carry hundreds of euros in cash while travelling to Greece. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)