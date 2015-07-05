July 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Greece's eurozone future in doubt after decisive 'No' victory

Brazil to ease Petrobras pressure with offshore oil bill

Sabic pushes into Asia with South Korea deal

Turkey's banking sector heads for consolidation

Overview

Greeks on Sunday voted to reject the austerity terms of an aid package from international creditors, raising serious doubts about the country's ability to remain in the eurozone.

Brazil's government is expected to pass a bill that could ease financial pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras SA by opening the country's dominant offshore oil areas to greater foreign and private investment.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said it completed the formation of a joint venture with Korean petrochemical manufacturer SK Global Chemical Co to produce polyethylene products in the city of Ulsan. SABIC said the investment in the technology and plant would be about $640 million.

Turkey's banking sector headed for a consolidation as Dutch lender ING Group held exclusive talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Turkish business and the Turkish operations of National Bank of Greece being opened to bids for a potential sale.

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)