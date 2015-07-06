BRIEF-Kellton Tech Solutions completes acquisition of Lenmar Group of Companies
* Says completed acquisition of U.S.-based Lenmar Group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
German media groups ProSiebenSat.1, Axel Springer revive deal talks
Teva set to lift Mylan bid to up to $43 bln
EBRD in talks to buy minority stake in Ukraine bank
Overview
German media groups ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel Springer have revived talks for a merger that could improve their ability to compete with tech giants like Google Inc and Facebook Inc. The talks are at an early stage and it was not certain if a deal could be reached or that it could overcome competition concerns.
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV to as much as $43 billion as soon as this week. Teva's offer may value shares in Mylan at $86 to $88 per share, up from the $82 per share bid Mylan rebuffed in April.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it was in talks to buy minority stake in the Ukrainian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International. The EBRD said the proposed investment, in Raiffeisen Bank Aval which is Ukraine's second-biggest western-owned lender, "will send a strong positive signal to the market during the period of severe political and economic crisis".
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
