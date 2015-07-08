July 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Agnelli family's Exor sweetens $6.8 bln hostile bid for PartnerRe

(on.ft.com/1JNbOP5)

Online betting group GVC makes 900 mln pounds bid for Bwin

(on.ft.com/1S743D1)

Microsoft veteran Bill Veghte appointed SurveyMonkey boss

(on.ft.com/1JSLQH6)

Overview

Italian holding company Exor said it sweetened its hostile $6.8 billion offer for PartnerRe as it seeks to convince the reinsurer's shareholders to vote against a rival bid from Axis Capital Holdings.

Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion).

Online polling company SurveyMonkey has named former Microsoft and HP executive Bill Veghte chief executive, succeeding Dave Goldberg, who died in an accident in May after helping build it into one of the biggest privately held companies in Silicon Valley.

