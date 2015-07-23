July 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
CREDIT SUISSE'S NEW CHIEF HINTS AT APPETITE FOR TAKEOVERS (on.ft.com/1MlKfw5)
'NO EVIDENCE LICENCE FEE PAYER WANTS SMALLER BBC' SAYS TRUST
HEAD
(on.ft.com/1MlLyuX)
BANK OF AMERICA REPLACES FINANCE CHIEF
(on.ft.com/1IjIjm3)
Overview
Credit Suisse Group AG's new Chief Executive
Officer Tidjane Thiam is sounding out investors for their
backing on a potential deal to bolster the bank's asset
management operations.
The head of BBC Trust, Rona Fairhead, called for "clear
boundaries" around the government's involvement in BBC affairs,
hitting out against suggestions that the broadcaster's realm
should be curbed.
Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday it would
replace its chief financial officer and its wealth management
chief. CFO Bruce Thompson will be replaced by Paul Donofrio, who
is currently the CFO of the consumer bank and wealth management.
