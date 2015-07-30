July 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MEXICO DELAYS DEEPWATER OIL AUCTION
(on.ft.com/1H4d35k)
PROSIEBEN AND SPRINGER END MERGER TALKS
(on.ft.com/1H4drke)
JANE BIRKIN ASKS HERMÈS TO RENAME BAG
(on.ft.com/1H4e2Cl)
FIRECHAT TO LAUNCH AS MESSAGING SERVICE
(on.ft.com/1H4eyjW)
Overview
Mexico has postponed the auction of its deepwater assets by
two months after its tender to open up its oil sector to
investments from private sector flopped.
Germany's biggest commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1
and Europe's largest newspaper publisher by sales
Axel Springer have ended merger talks after governance issues,
especially the role of Axel Springer's founder's wife could not
be resolved.
British singer and actress Jane Birkin has demanded that her
name be taken off the Birkin bag - one of the bags sold by
luxury brand Hermes International SCA. The Birkin bag
is made from crocodile leather.
FireChat, the messaging app that protesters in Hong Kong
used to communicate and collaborate, will be launched as a
private messaging service for the first time. "We have what we
call off-the-grid messaging that's free, private and very
resilient," said Micha Benoliel, chief executive of OpenGarden,
the start-up behind the app.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)