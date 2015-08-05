Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* SFO and UK regulator launch probes into Quindell practices
(on.ft.com/1IIipnK)
* London's City airport up for sale
(on.ft.com/1eU1rer)
* India lashes out at EU generic drugs ban
(on.ft.com/1MbJGWX)
Overview
Britain's anti-fraud agency, the Serious Fraud Office, has
launched an investigation into business and accounting practices
at Quindell, which coincided with the company announcing
a downwards revision of its revenues for last year by 290
million pounds ($452.40 million) and its post-tax profits by 282
million pounds.
U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of
London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the
airport this year, in a deal which could raise as much as 2
billion pounds.
India responded to the European Union's move to ban 700
Indian-made generic drugs by saying that it was "disappointed
and concerned". The country said on Wednesday that it would
indefinitely freeze talks on a planned free trade agreement with
Brussels.
($1 = 0.6410 pounds)
