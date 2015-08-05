Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* SFO and UK regulator launch probes into Quindell practices

* London's City airport up for sale

* India lashes out at EU generic drugs ban

Overview

Britain's anti-fraud agency, the Serious Fraud Office, has launched an investigation into business and accounting practices at Quindell, which coincided with the company announcing a downwards revision of its revenues for last year by 290 million pounds ($452.40 million) and its post-tax profits by 282 million pounds.

U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Fund (GIP), owner of London's City airport, has appointed advisers to sell the airport this year, in a deal which could raise as much as 2 billion pounds.

India responded to the European Union's move to ban 700 Indian-made generic drugs by saying that it was "disappointed and concerned". The country said on Wednesday that it would indefinitely freeze talks on a planned free trade agreement with Brussels. ($1 = 0.6410 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)