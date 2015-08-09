Aug 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Pearson set to offload Economist stake for 400 mln pounds

(on.ft.com/1gV0gNZ)

* CRH ready to add to $6.5 bln binge on Lafarge and Holcim assets

(on.ft.com/1HAcroc)

* Norway oil fund chief fears boards neglecting core task

(on.ft.com/1IRKTvt)

* Zurich targets savings from RSA reinsurance bill

(on.ft.com/1Pf0o6d)

Overview

Pearson Plc may announce the sale of its stake in the publisher of The Economist magazine as early as this week, a deal which could be worth about 400 million pounds ($619.72 million).

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH Plc has said that the company would continue to explore further acquisitions even as it integrates the $6.5 billion in assets it has acquired from LafargeHolcim.

The Chief Executive of the manager of Norway's $870 billion oil fund, has raised concerns about companies being in danger of losing to private equity groups. Yngve Slyngstad also said that listed companies were neglecting their core role of making their businesses more profitable.

Zurich Insurance is making plans to cut hundreds of millions of pounds from potential takeover target RSA's annual reinsurance spending, a move which could aid Zurich to explain the reason for paying a premium for RSA.

($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)