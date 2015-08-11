Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Citigroup has hired former Deutsche Bank executives Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.

Terex Corp, maker of industrial cranes, has become the third U.S.-based company in a week to have a cross-border deal that will pave the way for it to redomicile to Europe and evade the corporate tax rate in the U.S. The company reached an all-stock deal with Finnish rival Konecranes after which the companies will have a combined market value of $5.7 billion.

Ukraine has cautioned that it has the right to defend against fresh assaults by Russia-backed separatists. Pro-Russian rebels initiated an intensive tank and Grad rocket assault in an apparent attempt to seize the town of Starohnativka which is held by Ukraine, Kiev said.

Pandora A/S, a Denmark-based jeweller, raised its sales guidance for the second time this year, as it posted a rise in revenues to 3.6 billion Danish crowns, up 41 percent compared with a year earlier. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)