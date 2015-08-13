Aug 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Richard Buxton to take the top job at Old Mutual funds arm

Pearson investors wary of acquisitions

U.S. senator rails at CF Industries' plan to redomicile to UK

Richard Buxton, the UK equity fund manager, is to replace Julian Ide to become the chief executive officer of Old Mutual Global Investors while continuing to run his UK equity funds. OMGI runs 22 billion pounds ($34 billion) on behalf of investors and its parent company.

Pearson Plc shares have fallen by one-fifth since the end of March and attempts to reverse this trend, like selling FT Group and the Economist Group stake for more than most analysts' valuations, has failed. Some investors are questioning Pearson's ability to benefit from this after four years without organic revenue growth.

Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, has called CF Industries Holdings Inc decision to move its corporate tax base to the United Kingdom as "simply wrong" and urged it not to do so. Last week, CF Industries bought its Dutch-listed rival OCI NV for $8 billion including debt. ($1 = 0.6407 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)