Aug 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BP traders rigged gas market, says judge

(on.ft.com/1IP2Yvf)

* Profits climb 32 percent at Coca-Cola Hellenic

(on.ft.com/1gENFNZ)

* ECB signals turning point for eurozone inflation

(on.ft.com/1DOaxFZ)

* NATO treats Poland like a buffer state, says new president

(on.ft.com/1PaGVD2)

Overview

BP Plc could potentially face fines after a judge ruled that its traders rigged a U.S. natural gas market in the aftermath of a 2008 hurricane.

Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC said on Thursday that its first half net profits rose about 32 percent to 125.2 million euros. It also announced buy back of up to 3 million ordinary shares, representing 0.8 percent of its equity.

The European Central Bank has said that the Eurozone may have reached a turning point when it comes to low inflation. The central bank's chief economist, Peter Praet, pointed to data from the purchasing managers' indices, which showed input prices and expectations about selling prices were up. However, others members of the 25-member council said it was too early to consider this.

Polish president Andrzej Duda has urged NATO to place permanent bases in the country and criticised the alliance for treating Poland as a "buffer zone". (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)