Aug 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tsipras resigns and calls snap elections for September 20

(on.ft.com/1LnsRs3)

Zurich Insurance drafts in Evercore as clock ticks on RSA bid

(on.ft.com/1ft0WZb)

WH Smith upbeat on full-year prospects

(on.ft.com/1ft1K0a)

National Front expels founder Jean-Marie Le Pen

(on.ft.com/1ft9QGf)

Overview

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stepped down, triggering the sixth general election in eight years. He asked the Greek people to pass judgement on the latest bailout deal after submitting his resignation on Thursday.

The Swiss group Zurich Insurance has enlisted additional support from boutique bank Evercore Partners in efforts to buy UK rival RSA Insurance Group Plc in a deal worth more than 5 billion pounds ($7.84 billion).

WH Smith said that book sales were "slightly ahead" and in line with expectations, which would help full-year results exceed analysts' expectations. It said a well-performing category was advanced colouring books for adults.

France's National Front expelled founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in a bid to shed the party's extremist image and to increase the possibility of the party taking power in the next presidential election. ($1 = 0.6376 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)