Headlines
NARENDRA MODI SIGNS US TECH DEALS
(on.ft.com/1Ws8mg7)
ARCTIC OIL TO FLOW AT 5.6 BLN EUROS PLATFORM
(on.ft.com/1Ws8Enc)
FACEBOOK VR SPEND UP 'DRAMATICALLY'
(on.ft.com/1Ws96Sm)
ACCEL-KKR RAISES $1.3 BLN FOR NEW TECH FUND
(on.ft.com/1Ws9ws6)
Overview
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official
visit to the United States, signed deals with Google
and Microsoft, highlighting his government's focus on
initiatives like "Digital India." Google agreed to launch free
Wi-Fi across 500 railway stations in India while Microsoft
pledged to bring low-cost broadband to 500,000 villages in
India.
Industry experts say Italian oil and gas group Eni's
Arctic platform, built at a cost of 5.6 billion euros
($6.27 billion) in Arctic's Barents Sea, is undergoing final
tests and will begin production soon.
Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer
told the Financial Times that the social-networking company's
investment in virtual reality will increase year over year and
that the company has a multi-year plan worked out for the new
medium.
Accel and KKR have raised $1.3 billion for a new
buyout fund which is 50 percent bigger than their previous
investment vehicle raised about two years ago.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
