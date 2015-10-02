Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EX-BOEING FINANCE HEAD JOINS APPLE BOARD
(on.ft.com/1KQfTQO)
TAUBMAN BOUTIQUE SHARES SINK ON DEBUT
(on.ft.com/1KQgcuQ)
SNAPCHAT TO LAUNCH SPONSORED SELFIES
(on.ft.com/1KQgX79)
TWO SIGMA HIRES FORMER GOOGLE ENGINEER
(on.ft.com/1KQio5q)
Overview
Apple has appointed former Chief Financial Officer
and Corporate President of Boeing, James Bell to its
board of directors. Bell replaces Mickey Drexler, the J Crew
chief who resigned from Apple's board in March.
Shares of PJT Partners, a boutique advisory firm
created by former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman,
tanked as much as 16 percent on its debut, signalling the waning
interest among investors over the mergers and acquisitions boom.
PJT shares closed 12.5 percent lower at $21 at the New York
Stock Exchange.
Snapchat, the messaging platform popular with teenagers, may
launch a new advertising format to earn more money. The company
would sell "sponsored lenses" that would help advertisers
feature in users' selfies.
Two Sigma, a $28 billion quantitative hedge fund, has hired
former Google executive Alfred Spector, a PhD in
computer science from Stanford University, to be its chief
technology officer. Before joining Two Sigma, Spector was vice
president of research and special initiatives at Google, working
on speech recognition, translation and machine learning.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)