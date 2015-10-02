Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EX-BOEING FINANCE HEAD JOINS APPLE BOARD

(on.ft.com/1KQfTQO)

TAUBMAN BOUTIQUE SHARES SINK ON DEBUT

(on.ft.com/1KQgcuQ)

SNAPCHAT TO LAUNCH SPONSORED SELFIES

(on.ft.com/1KQgX79)

TWO SIGMA HIRES FORMER GOOGLE ENGINEER

(on.ft.com/1KQio5q)

Overview

Apple has appointed former Chief Financial Officer and Corporate President of Boeing, James Bell to its board of directors. Bell replaces Mickey Drexler, the J Crew chief who resigned from Apple's board in March.

Shares of PJT Partners, a boutique advisory firm created by former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman, tanked as much as 16 percent on its debut, signalling the waning interest among investors over the mergers and acquisitions boom. PJT shares closed 12.5 percent lower at $21 at the New York Stock Exchange.

Snapchat, the messaging platform popular with teenagers, may launch a new advertising format to earn more money. The company would sell "sponsored lenses" that would help advertisers feature in users' selfies.

Two Sigma, a $28 billion quantitative hedge fund, has hired former Google executive Alfred Spector, a PhD in computer science from Stanford University, to be its chief technology officer. Before joining Two Sigma, Spector was vice president of research and special initiatives at Google, working on speech recognition, translation and machine learning. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)