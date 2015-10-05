Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Regulators trying to prevent a blowout of AIG like in 2008 are enforcing stricter rules on insurance companies worldwide. UK's Prudential Germany's Allianz and New York-based MetLife are among the insurers required to increase their cushion capital by as much as 10 percent on an average.

Portugal's Pedro Passos Coelho, leader of the centre-right coalition has steered to victory gaining 37 percent votes, becoming the first eurozone prime minister to be re-elected after navigating his country through a punishing bailout.

According to a survey by Deloitte of 122 chief financial officers of FTSE 350 and other large UK companies has revealed economic uncertainty has risen by 2-1/2 times since five years ago. Three-fourth of the CFOs surveyed said level of economic uncertainty was either "very high," "high" or "above normal", marking a return to the level last seen in the second quarter of 2013.

UK's Chancellor George Osborne will name Lord Andrew Adonis, the former Labour transport secretary, as the first head of a non-political national infrastructure commission.