Headlines
AIRBUS ENDS BOMBARDIER JET VENTURE TALKS

APPLE APPROVES ADBLOCKER FOR MOBILE APPS

SHELL WARNS OF RISK OF OIL PRICE JUMP

IMF SEES WORST GLOBAL GROWTH SINCE CRISIS

Overview
Airbus said in a statement that talks to form a
joint venture between the company and Canada's Bombardier's
C-series jet programme are "no longer being pursued".
Apple has approved Been Choice, an app that lets
iPhone users block advertisements in mobile apps for the first
time. Other ad blocking apps have been successful in blocking
ads only on webpages.
Royal Dutch Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden
said he sees "the first mixed signs" of recovery in oil prices
if the oil producing cartel OPEC "get it right and find a new
balance" to rebalance supply and demand.
The world economy will grow at its slowest pace since the
global financial crisis of 2008, affecting China and other
emerging economies, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
