BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
VW KNEW OF EMISSIONS FOR 18 MONTHS
CARLYLE SKETCHES BIG RETURNS FROM ART
DEUTSCHE BANK MAY NOT PAY DIVIDEND THIS YEAR
DELL AND EMC IN DISCUSSIONS OVER TIE-UP
Overview
Germany's Volkswagen AG U.S. chief Michael Horn knew about the emissions problem for more than 18 months, before the company came out in the open about the issue. The admission will raise questions over the delay in reporting the issue to the regulators.
Private equity group Carlyle Group LP and Banque Pictet are coming together to form Athen Art Finance, a venture aimed at providing loans to art collectors, in an effort to shake up economics of the art market. The venture will have $280 million in equity capital.
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG, in a late night statement on Wednesday, said it may not pay any dividend this year owing to a loss of 7.6 billion euros ($8.54 billion) in the third quarter.
Dell Inc and EMC Corp and are in talks over a merger, people familiar with the matter told FT. It is not fully known whether the hardware maker and the data storage company are exploring a full merger or parts of their businesses.
($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.