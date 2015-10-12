Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PRO-EU GROUP READY TO TAKE ON BREXIT LOBBY

WHITEHALL TO OVERRULE COUNCILS AND FORCE THROUGH HOUSING PLANS

UK'S OSBORNE CLAIMS SUCCESS ON ECONOMY BUT ADMITS TOUGH TIMES AHEAD

BARCLAYS CHIEF SAYS EU BANKING CHAMPION NEEDED TO COMPETE WITH US

At the cross-party movement launch in London on Monday, Chairman Lord Rose, former Marks and Spencer chief executive and Conservative peer will rebut claims by anti-EU campaigners that it would be the "patriotic course" for Britain to withdraw from the trading bloc, as part of the campaign to keep Britain in the European Union.

In a move that could put Prime Minister David Cameron on a collision course with his party's shire heartlands, the British government will introduce new powers to overrule councils which are reluctant to build homes.

Finance Minister George Osborne hailed the strength of the British economy at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund as reports show rapid growth in wages, improved business optimism and a "sugar rush" of consumer spending but acknowledged that the future is likely to be more difficult as uncertainty hangs over the global economy.

John McFarlane, the chairman of Barclays PLC, said European investment banks should consider merging to create a regional champion to compete with US rivals, drawing attention to the concerns of senior bankers in Europe about their sector's future. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)