Headlines
Overview
Barclays PLC plans to appoint former JPMorgan
investment banker Jes Staley as its new chief executive
to lead the UK lender through a period of hefty restructuring
and strategic uncertainty.
David Cameron's European allies have urged the British Prime
Minister to produce a detailed wishlist on EU reform within a
month if he wants a deal by Christmas, as leaders warn serious
political talks cannot start without a sense of his maximum
demands.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is set to address the UK
parliament, will dine at Buckingham Palace and ride in a royal
carriage next week as London rolls out the reddest of red
carpets for the Communist party leader.
The cross-party campaign to keep Britain in the European
Union has been officially launched - the politicians kept firmly
in the background as only a handful of MPs attended the event
while the familiar pro-European political figures such as Lord
Mandelson, Tony Blair and Ken Clarke stayed away.
