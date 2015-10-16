Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* National Audit Office chief Amyas Morse has attacked government's plans to increase transparency at the Bank of England. The plan is intended to increase scrutiny of the bank, which has gained substantial additional powers since the financial crisis.

* Steelmakers in Britain will push the government for urgent action to secure a future for the industry at a crisis summit on Friday. The demands include compensation for high electricity costs, reduction in business rates and stronger defences against allegedly dumped steel imports, mainly from China.

* The United Kingdom government said the banking, law and accountancy industries posed a "high risk" of money-laundering. According an official report, billions of pounds of corrupt cash are flowing through the country's financial sector.

* The City won the clear second clear signal of a shift in its favour when financial regulators granted a key concession on the ring-fencing rule for the United Kingdom's largest banks. The concession is favourable for the United Kingdom's largest lenders which have complained that ring-fencing puts them at a competitive disadvantage to their overseas rivals.

