Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Cryan clears the decks at Deutsche
(on.ft.com/1LEcOVp)
Volkswagen 'co-operating fully' after police raid French
offices
(on.ft.com/1MNmDBk)
EDF looks to sell 10 bln euros of assets to boost balance
sheet
(on.ft.com/1LXXyhX)
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is restructuring its business,
splitting its investment bank in two and parting ways with some
of its top bankers as John Cryan, the new chief executive
officer of Germany's biggest bank, sets out its most
"fundamental" overhaul.
French police have carried out searches at Volkswagen AG
offices in France in an investigation following
revelations the carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests.
The company confirmed its offices were searched by French police
on Friday and was cooperating with the authorities.
French power group EDF intends to sell assets worth
at least 10 billion euros ($11.36 billion) to help finance
investments as it builds two EPR nuclear reactors in the UK. The
company is considering the sale of its Italian exploration and
productions unit, Edison, as well as a stake in American nuclear
group CEGN.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)