Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
EU and HSH Nordbank reach provisional restructuring deal
(on.ft.com/1hOErPF)
Nokia-Alcatel Lucent deal wins approval of Chinese regulator
(on.ft.com/1LHe4XO)
ITV to buy Northern Irish broadcaster for 100 mln stg
(on.ft.com/1MAbWxv)
Exponent and Electra snap up PhotoBox for 400 mln stg
(on.ft.com/1LkVEeb)
Softcat plans 500 mln stg IPO on London Stock Exchange
(on.ft.com/1RT42DX)
Overview
HSH Nordbank has agreed to a restructuring deal with the
European Commission that will allow the German regional lender
to offload billions of euros in troubled assets onto its
government owners and avoid being shut down, saving around 2,500
jobs.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday approved Nokia's
proposed acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent
with conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion
euro ($17.67 billion) deal's antitrust process.
ITV Plc, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, said it had agreed to buy the TV business of
Northern Irish network partner UTV Media Plc for 100
million pounds ($154.68 million) in cash.
British online photo printing company PhotoBox has agreed a
sale to private equity firms Exponent and Electra for about 400
million pounds. Last year, PhotoBox was planning an initial
public offering that could have valued the company to as much as
500 million pounds. It shelved the plan citing that the markets
were "volatile".
IT services firm Softcat said it plans an initial public
offering of about 500 million pounds on the London Stock
Exchange next month.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
($1 = 0.6465 pounds)
