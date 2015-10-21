Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Ferrari races to $9.8 bln valuation in US IPO
FedEx poised for go-ahead on 4.4 bln euro TNT deal
Credit Agricole pays $787m penalty for busting US sanctions
Overview
Ferrari NV priced its initial public offering at
the top of expectations on Tuesday, raising $893 million, as
drivers enamoured with the luxury sports car maker snapped up
its shares alongside institutional investors, defying a choppy
market. The IPO priced at $52 per share values the company
around $9.8 billion.
EU antitrust regulators have no objections to FedEx Corp's
4.4 billion euro ($4.99 billion) acquisition of Dutch
peer TNT Express NV, the companies said on Tuesday.
France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay $787
million for moving hundreds of millions of dollars through the
U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran,
Sudan, and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
