Headlines
John Malone's Liberty Global in talks to buy Cable &
Wireless
TalkTalk warns 4 million customers of cyber attack
Debenhams boss to step down
Overview
Liberty Global Plc is in talks with Cable &
Wireless Communications Plc about a potential deal to
unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John
Malone and extend Liberty's reach in the Caribbean.
British broadband supplier TalkTalk warned 4
million customers that private customer data, including credit
card and bank details, may have been stolen in a "significant
and sustained" cyber attack on its website.
Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store
group, said on Thursday Chief Executive Michael Sharp would step
down sometime next year, following media reports that investors
wanted a change at the top of the company.
