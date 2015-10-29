Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche drops dividend for two years

(on.ft.com/1SacO0G)

Barclays spins out resources buyout arm

(on.ft.com/1SaeTtp)

HIV drugs and vaccines help GSK beat forecasts

(on.ft.com/1SafsDx)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it is scrapping this year's and next year's dividends as new Chief Executive Officer John Cryan overhauls Germany's biggest bank to restore growth and strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Barclays Plc agreed on Wednesday to spin out its natural resource private equity investing arm to Global Natural Resource Investments in return for remaining as an investor in its existing portfolio.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, helped by growth in HIV drugs and vaccines, which offset a further slide in sales of respiratory medicine Advair that is facing mounting competition in the United States and Europe. (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)