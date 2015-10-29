Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Deutsche drops dividend for two years
(on.ft.com/1SacO0G)
Barclays spins out resources buyout arm
(on.ft.com/1SaeTtp)
HIV drugs and vaccines help GSK beat forecasts
(on.ft.com/1SafsDx)
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it is
scrapping this year's and next year's dividends as new Chief
Executive Officer John Cryan overhauls Germany's biggest bank to
restore growth and strengthen the company's balance sheet.
Barclays Plc agreed on Wednesday to spin out its
natural resource private equity investing arm to Global Natural
Resource Investments in return for remaining as an investor in
its existing portfolio.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc reported better-than-expected
earnings on Wednesday, helped by growth in HIV drugs and
vaccines, which offset a further slide in sales of respiratory
medicine Advair that is facing mounting competition in the
United States and Europe.
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)