Headlines
PFIZER TURNED TO ALLERGAN AFTER GSK SNUB
(on.ft.com/1MtKOA6)
AIG CUTS COSTS TO DEFLECT ICAHN PRESSURE
(on.ft.com/1MtRA8V)
BILL GROSS LOSES $500 MLN SOROS BACKING
(on.ft.com/1MtS7rn)
VW CHEATING SCANDAL SPREADS TO PORSCHE
(on.ft.com/1MtSyC8)
Overview
Pfizer approached GlaxoSmithKline for a
possible takeover in recent weeks. However, a cool reception
from the UK-listed company made Pfizer approach Allergan
instead. Talks with Glaxo are now dead.
New York-based insurer American International Group
said it would cut $400 million in costs to deflect pressure from
shareholders, notably from Carl Icahn, to break up the company.
George Soros, who invested $500 million in Janus Capital
after the appointment of "bond king" Bill Gross, has
withdrawn his investment from the fund.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it has uncovered
excessive emission levels in thousands of luxury Porsche and
Audi cars. The revelation extends the cheating scandal
to diesel sports utility vehicles which were not previously
admitted by Germany's Volkswagen AG.
