Headlines
NY PROBES EXXON MOBIL OVER CLIMATE RISKS
(on.ft.com/1l9ZNZS)
INVESTORS CALL FOR ON-THE-ROAD CO2 TESTS
(on.ft.com/1l9ZSwR)
DISNEY GETS HELP TO FIND CHINESE FAKES
(on.ft.com/1la0oLn)
TRADERS FOUND GUILTY IN US LIBOR TRIAL
(on.ft.com/1la0DG6)
Overview
The New York attorney general has launched an investigation
into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public and
shareholders about the risks of climate change.
Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, a group
representing 118 investors, has urged the European Union to
phase out outdated laboratory tests for vehicle emissions and
replace them in favour of on-the-road monitoring for both CO2
and NOx emissions.
China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce has
announced a campaign to weed out counterfeit Disney
merchandise to develop a fair and competitive market. The
crackdown against fake goods will continue until October 2016.
A NY federal jury found two former traders at Rabobank,
Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, guilty of conspiracy and wire
fraud.
