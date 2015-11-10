Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
CANADIAN PACIFIC IN FRESH US RAIL PLAY
(on.ft.com/1SdU1AY)
SHORT SELLER SETS SIGHTS ON MALLINCKRODT
(on.ft.com/1SdUt2a)
VW OFFERS US CUSTOMERS $1,000 GIFT CARDS
(on.ft.com/1SdVAP9)
MATCH AIMS TO RAISE $537 MLN IN IPO
(on.ft.com/1SdW2gy)
Overview
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is exploring a
potential acquisition of its U.S.-based rival Norfolk Southern
Corp, and has hired bankers to seek finance for the
deal.
Citron Research, after targeting Valeant Pharmaceuticals
last month, has turned its sights on Mallinckrodt Plc
calling the drugmaker "a far worse offender of the
reimbursement system" in a tweet. The comments by the short
seller sent the drugmaker's stock price tumbling by as much as
22 percent.
German carmaker Volkswagen AG's American unit is
offering two $500 gift cards to owners of VW and Audi
cars with engine capacity of 2L. The carmaker said the effort is
a "first step" towards restoring consumer confidence in the
brand.
Match Group, the owner of dating services Tinder, OkCupid
and Match.com, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise as
much as $537 million in an initial public offering.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)