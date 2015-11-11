Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to announce on
Wednesday that it has sealed a deal to buy SABMiller Plc
for 68 billion pounds ($102.90 billion), and that it will sell
SABMiller's U.S. joint venture to Canada's Molson Coors Brewing
Co for $12 billion.
UK's Serious Fraud Office said that it would offer no
evidence in the Olympus accounting scandal case,
blaming the English law in the difficulties associated with
extraditing suspects from Japan to the UK. The regulator also
blamed a Court of Appeal ruling in February that stated that
"English law does not criminalise the misleading of auditors by
the company under audit".
Russia's Internet regulator Roskomnadzor has asked Twitter
to store all data concerning Russian users in servers
hosted in the country. In July, the regulator had exempted
Twitter from the directive as it did not think that the San
Francisco-headquartered company collects user data.
T-Mobile U.S. said that it will offer free data
streaming services to its subscribers on two dozen of the most
popular streaming services. The offer, which doesn't include
YouTube as it doesn't suit the mobile network's technical
requirements, will not eat into the subscriber's existing data
pack.
($1 = 0.6609 pounds)
