Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

* John Malone steers Liberty to 5.4 billion pound CWC deal

(on.ft.com/1ONHNkM)

* BHP Billiton puts joint ventures under review after dam breach (on.ft.com/1WWENHc)

* Vivendi's puts forward French executives for Telecom Italia board

(on.ft.com/20XQE7o)

* Russia proposes restructuring of $3 bln Kiev debt

(on.ft.com/1Mye1uv)

John Malone-backed Liberty Global Plc offered to buy Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for 5.4 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) to extend its reach in Latin America and the Caribbean.

BHP Billiton said it is reviewing two other mining joint ventures, in Peru and Colombia, following a dam disaster at an iron ore mine in Brazil, which it jointly owns with Vale SA.

French media group Vivendi has asked to appoint four French executives to Telecom Italia's board, a move that has caused concern in Italy about the growing influence of the group.

Russia has offered a restructuring plan for the $3 billion bond owed to it by Ukraine, a move that offers a chance for both the countries to avoid a legal clash. ($1 = 0.6579 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)