Nov 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
*Athens backs reforms to unlock bailout funds (on.ft.com/1MqmUZj)
*German banks DZ and WGZ agree to merger (on.ft.com/1MqmZw8)
*Uber and Lyft race to raise $1.5 billion in ride-hailing
app war(on.ft.com/1Mqn2rN)
*Hungary's Russian-built energy plants rebuked (on.ft.com/1MqnbLN)
Overview
Greece's parliament passed a reform bill on Thursday needed to
unlock 12 billion euros ($12.85 billion) to recapitalize its
struggling banks and pay off debt. The reform bill was approved
by 153 to 137 votes following a stormy debate that brought the
sacking of two deputies from the governing Syriza-led coalition
Germany's co-operative banks DZ Bank and WGZ Bank agreed to
merge on Thursday. The merger will create the third-largest
banking group in Germany with combined assets of 501 billion
euros ($536.57 billion), behind Deutsche Bank AG with
assets of 1.7 trillion euros ($1.82 trillion) and Commerzbank
which has 564 billion euros ($604.04 billion) in
assets.
Ride services Uber and Lyft are looking to raise
combined $1.5 billion by the end of the year. Uber is looking to
raise $1 billion and Lyft is aiming for $500 million from
private fundraising.
Belgium has said Hungary acted illegally by awarding contracts
to a Russian state-owned company, dealing a significant blow to
Hungary's plan to build a 12.5 billion euros ($13.39 billion)
nuclear power station.
($1 = 0.9336 euros)
