BRIEF-APX Group announces exchange offer for 7.875 pct senior secured notes due 2022
* Announces exchange offer for its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022
Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK TESTS PASSWORD-FREE MOBILES
BRITONS SET TO SPEND 1.9 BLN STG IN BLACK FRIDAY SALES
ROLLS-ROYCE CHIEF TO OUTLINE REVIVAL TIMETABLE
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is working, with a company called Callsign, on a new antifraud technology, that uses the way one holds the phone and handles it to check one's identity.
UK shoppers are all set for, Black Friday, the biggest spending day of the British calendar. It is estimated that the Black Friday sales this year could be about 1.9 billion stg.
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is trying to restore investors' faith after five profit warnings. In a presentation, expected on Tuesday, he is set to update investors on the findings so far of his wide-ranging operational review of the business.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Announces exchange offer for its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022
* Acquisition of Mertzco will be immediately accretive to Cardconnect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: