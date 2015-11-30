The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
AB INBEV TO SELL PERONI AND GROLSCH
(on.ft.com/1jshJO1)
MODI TELLS RICH NATIONS OF THEIR DUTY TO LEAD CLIMATE CHANGE
FIGHT
(on.ft.com/1NCKaXI)
TURKEY AND EU SEAL DEAL ON CUTTING MIGRATION FLOWS INTO
EUROPE
(on.ft.com/1HyE1cO)
LIFE SECTOR WARNED OVER PENSIONS 'PREMIER LEAGUE'
(on.ft.com/1YCei7p)
Overview
Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to put SABMiller's
Peroni and Grolsch brands that it would gain up for sale
in a bid to head off European regulatory concerns over its
proposed 71 billion pounds ($106.66 billion) acquisition of
SABMiller.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a blunt
warning that rich nations still have a moral imperative to lead
the fight against global warming, highlighting the challenges
facing the UN climate talks which start in Paris on Monday.
In a move that paves way for Europe to take a far tougher
approach towards irregular migration and instead accept more
refugees directly from the war-torn regions, Turkey and the
European Union have agreed on a multibillion-euro deal to stem
migrant flows into Greece.
The UK's life company sector is headed for "massive"
consolidation over the next five years with several well known
names expected to exit or fold and a "premier league" of
pensions providers emerging to control 550 billion pounds in
assets, according to a report published on Monday by the
Pensions Institute at London's Cass Business School.
($1 = 0.6656 pounds)
