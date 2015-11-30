The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AB INBEV TO SELL PERONI AND GROLSCH

(on.ft.com/1jshJO1)

MODI TELLS RICH NATIONS OF THEIR DUTY TO LEAD CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT

(on.ft.com/1NCKaXI)

TURKEY AND EU SEAL DEAL ON CUTTING MIGRATION FLOWS INTO EUROPE

(on.ft.com/1HyE1cO)

LIFE SECTOR WARNED OVER PENSIONS 'PREMIER LEAGUE'

(on.ft.com/1YCei7p)

Overview

Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to put SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch brands that it would gain up for sale in a bid to head off European regulatory concerns over its proposed 71 billion pounds ($106.66 billion) acquisition of SABMiller.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a blunt warning that rich nations still have a moral imperative to lead the fight against global warming, highlighting the challenges facing the UN climate talks which start in Paris on Monday.

In a move that paves way for Europe to take a far tougher approach towards irregular migration and instead accept more refugees directly from the war-torn regions, Turkey and the European Union have agreed on a multibillion-euro deal to stem migrant flows into Greece.

The UK's life company sector is headed for "massive" consolidation over the next five years with several well known names expected to exit or fold and a "premier league" of pensions providers emerging to control 550 billion pounds in assets, according to a report published on Monday by the Pensions Institute at London's Cass Business School. ($1 = 0.6656 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Chris Reese)