BRIEF-Telenor to sell 70 mln of its common shares in Veon
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd
Headlines
UK MILITARY ACTION IN SYRIA LIKELY WITHIN DAYS
DOCTORS HALT STRIKES AFTER HUNT PLEDGE ON CONTRACTS
FORMER GARDEN CENTRE CHIEF EYES HOMEBASE BID
DELAWARE SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST RBC IN M&A CASE
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to launch military action in Syria within days after opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in effect guaranteed that the prime minister could secure a Commons majority for war.
A series of strikes by junior doctors has been called off at the last minute in return for the British government's agreement that no new contract would be imposed pending further talks.
Nicholas Marshall, who formerly headed the garden shop chain previously known as Wyevale, is eyeing a bid for Homebase, the home improvement arm of Home Retail Group.
The Supreme Court of Delaware has ordered Royal Bank of Canada to pay more than $75 million for giving tainted advice on a 2011 buyout deal, a decision that is likely to have far reaching consequences for Wall Street's dealmakers. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.