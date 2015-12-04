Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ECB PLEDGES TO EXTEND EASING UNTIL MARCH 2017 'OR BEYOND'

(on.ft.com/1m0f9R6)

EU LEADERS BALK AT NEW TREATY DEMANDS FROM CAMERON

(on.ft.com/1XDBmFE)

DANISH REFERENDUM REJECTS FURTHER EU INTEGRATION

(on.ft.com/1XDBO6U)

CAMERON SEES SYRIA DECISION AS UK'S RETURN TO WORLD STAGE

(on.ft.com/1O6sga9)

Overview

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's latest bid to revive the eurozone economy by extending unprecedented monetary easing triggered a sharp sell-off on Thursday in markets that had bet on even more.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has given up hope of a new membership deal for Britain at this month's European Union summit after European allies reacted with alarm to him stepping up demands for treaty changes to ban benefits for new migrant workers.

In a referendum vote that is likely to be welcomed by euro sceptics across the continent, Denmark rejected further integration with the European Union.

David Cameron's successful call for Britain to join the fight against Isis in Syria marks a significant shift in focus, as the British prime minister embarks on his second and final term in office determined to restore Britain's reputation as a global player. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)