Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ECB PLEDGES TO EXTEND EASING UNTIL MARCH 2017 'OR BEYOND'
(on.ft.com/1m0f9R6)
EU LEADERS BALK AT NEW TREATY DEMANDS FROM CAMERON
(on.ft.com/1XDBmFE)
DANISH REFERENDUM REJECTS FURTHER EU INTEGRATION
(on.ft.com/1XDBO6U)
CAMERON SEES SYRIA DECISION AS UK'S RETURN TO WORLD STAGE
(on.ft.com/1O6sga9)
Overview
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's latest bid to
revive the eurozone economy by extending unprecedented monetary
easing triggered a sharp sell-off on Thursday in markets that
had bet on even more.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has given up hope of a
new membership deal for Britain at this month's European Union
summit after European allies reacted with alarm to him stepping
up demands for treaty changes to ban benefits for new migrant
workers.
In a referendum vote that is likely to be welcomed by euro
sceptics across the continent, Denmark rejected further
integration with the European Union.
David Cameron's successful call for Britain to join the
fight against Isis in Syria marks a significant shift in focus,
as the British prime minister embarks on his second and final
term in office determined to restore Britain's reputation as a
global player.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)