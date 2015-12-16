Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BLOW TO HALLIBURTON-BAKER HUGHES DEAL
(on.ft.com/1O4erIU)
QUALCOMM DEFIES PRESSURE TO BREAK UP
(on.ft.com/1O4fdWh)
ROLLS CEO SEEKS TO CREATE LEANER GROUP
(on.ft.com/1O4fs3Q)
TESLA IN STAND-OFF OVER LITHIUM SUPPLY
(on.ft.com/1O4g7lL)
Overview
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said the
U.S. Deaprtment of Justice was not satisfied with the
concessions they offered to win approval for their proposed
merger and would have to delay for the second time their $26
billion union.
Qualcomm Inc has decided not to split into separate
chipmaking and technology licensing businesses, saying that its
current structure is the best way to run the business. The
decision marks a conclusion to a six-month strategic review
instigated by hedge fund Jana Partners.
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings has
decided to scrap the aerospace and land and sea divisions as
part of a major overhaul. The revamp would also lead to the
departure of Tony Wood, a longtime Rolls Royce veteran and head
of its aerospace division.
Tesla Motors is building a mile-(km)-long factory
near the Nevada desert, which will build batteries for its
electric cars. However, the carmaker has not announced the
supplier for lithium, the material used in batteries, leaving
unclear the source of the lightweight natural material that it
needs to begin production by 2017.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)