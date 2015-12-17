Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UBER IN DEAL WITH FACEBOOK MESSENGER

(on.ft.com/1IVu9Ko)

GE SIGNALS FASTER GROWTH AFTER SHAKE-UP

(on.ft.com/1IVujkV)

ASIA MARKETS POINT HIGHER AFTER FED MOVE

(on.ft.com/1IVuE7m)

HONG KONG'S IWM HITS BACK AT FORBES FAMILY

(on.ft.com/1IVuUmF)

Overview

Facebook has struck a deal with Uber that will allow Facebook users to book a ride right from the Facebook messenger service.

Following a restructuring of its business, General Electric said its earnings per share can grow by more than 50 percent over the next three years.

Asian equities were seen surging as global markets took in their stride the Fed's decision to raise interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008.

Integrated Whale Media, the Chinese owners of business magazine Forbes, have asked a U.S. court to throw out a petition by the Forbes family, saying that allegations of corporate abuse and payment default hold no merit.

(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)