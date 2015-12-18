Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
WHATSAPP REINSTATED IN BRAZIL AFTER COURT SUSPENSION
(on.ft.com/1IcauFY)
FORMER BTG BOSS ANDRÉ ESTEVES RELEASED FROM JAIL
(on.ft.com/1Mk2pKk)
MARTIN SHKRELI ACCUSED OF OPERATING 'PONZI-LIKE' SCHEME
(on.ft.com/1QQcG7q)
ADELSON FAMILY CONFIRMS PURCHASE OF NEVADA'S BIGGEST
NEWSPAPER
(on.ft.com/1T4Kcpw)
Overview
A proposed two-day ban on messaging service WhatsApp in
Brazil lasted for half a day before a higher court overturned
the ban.
Brazilian financier Andre Esteves was released from prison
on Thursday in relation to an investigation into corruption at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli was arrested on
charges of operating a ponzi-like scheme.
The family of Sheldon Adelson has confirmed they were the
buyers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Diane Craft)