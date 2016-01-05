Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a civil lawsuit against Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act by installing illegal devices to impair emission control systems in nearly 600,000 vehicles.

Orange, France's largest mobile operator, has recently signed a confidentiality agreement with Bouygues Telecom in order to explore a possible tie-up. The talks between Orange and Bouygues have the potential to end a three year price war in the country.

Drugmaker Baxalta Inc said it has inked a deal, worth up to $1.6 billion, with privately held Symphogen under which the companies will develop immuno-oncology drugs.

AA Plc is expected to announce a joint venture to develop connected car services that could enable the company to remotely identify potential breakdowns before they happen. The service, Intelematics Europe, is a venture co-owned by AA, two other European roadside assistance clubs and Intelematics. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)