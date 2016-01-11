Jan 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Volkswagen hopes catalytic converter will help repair vehicles

* Small UK energy groups covered in red ink

* Unions in talks with Tata over future of biggest steel plant

Overview

Volkswagen AG has organised a new catalytic converter that could potentially fix the majority of cars in the United States affected by the diesel emissions scandal. The company has said up to 11 million vehicles worldwide had the software.

A survey has found that nine out of 10 small London-listed oil and gas companies are making losses. The survey consisted of 104 exploration and production companies listed on the London Stock Exchange's Aim market by Company Watch. The survey found that combined market value of the companies had dropped by 40 percent in the past year.

Talks over future of the UK's biggest steel plant are set to take place between its owner and union officials. The Community trade union said it would meet Tata Steel Ltd over Port Talbot steelworks, located in south Wales, which employs about 3,500 people.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)