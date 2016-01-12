Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Shire agrees $32 bln takeover of Baxalta

(on.ft.com/1OnhkFQ)

* Brussels summons European telcos to 5G meeting

(on.ft.com/1RiSAo0)

* Sanofi unveils 1.2 bln euros of deals as part of push into cancer drugs

(on.ft.com/1SeFsR2)

Overview

Drugmaker Shire Plc agreed to a $32 billion takeover of Baxalta International Inc on Monday, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare diseases.

European commissioner for digital economy, Gunther Oettinger, has called on a meeting with Europe's 10 largest telecoms groups to speed up and implement a strategy to deploy next generation 5G mobile services.

Sanofi SA has signed deals with biotech companies Warp Drive Bio and Marseille-based Innate Pharma worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) as part of its plan to build its oncology business. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)