BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000
Headlines
* Shire agrees $32 bln takeover of Baxalta
* Brussels summons European telcos to 5G meeting
* Sanofi unveils 1.2 bln euros of deals as part of push into cancer drugs
Overview
Drugmaker Shire Plc agreed to a $32 billion takeover of Baxalta International Inc on Monday, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare diseases.
European commissioner for digital economy, Gunther Oettinger, has called on a meeting with Europe's 10 largest telecoms groups to speed up and implement a strategy to deploy next generation 5G mobile services.
Sanofi SA has signed deals with biotech companies Warp Drive Bio and Marseille-based Innate Pharma worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) as part of its plan to build its oncology business. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest