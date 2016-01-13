Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BoE official oversaw FCA retreat from inquiry into banking culture

(on.ft.com/1ZrcWAj)

* Oil price tumble hits jobs and capital expenditure

(on.ft.com/1OO4a8B)

* European Commission opens probe into Halliburton takeover of Baker Hughes

(on.ft.com/1ShalUW)

Overview

A Bank of England official oversaw the decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to scrap its review into Britain's banks, according to documents seen by the Financial Times. This comes a day after the watchdog said it was not influenced by any external pressures.

British oil and gas company BP announced plans to slash 4,000 jobs across its exploration and production business in the face of a continued slump in oil prices. The cuts come as price of internationally traded Brent crude sank on Tuesday to $30.34 a barrel, near 12-year lows.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into oilfield services provider Halliburton's planned purchase of its rival Baker Hughes . "The commission has to look closely at this proposed takeover to make sure that it would not reduce choice or push up prices for oil and gas exploration and production services in the EU," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)